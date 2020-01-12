About this show

A cinematic look at a vastly changing seafood system through the lens of small-boat fishermen and experts around the United States. Narrated by best-selling author Mark Bittman, the film explores the dichotomy between the industrial fishing model and sustainable fishing methods that focus on conservation and quality.

Filmmaker JD Schuyler weaves a collection of intimate stories from coastal communities with expert interviews to portray the complex struggle between corporate giants and family fishermen. Produced in part by veteran filmmaker, Matt Wechsler (Sustainable), and featuring conservationist Carl Safina, and author Paul Greenberg, Last Man Fishing calls to question the ethics of the seafood industry and its impact on small-scale fishing across the United States.