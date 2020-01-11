About this show

Just Imagine is an extraordinary rock 'n' roll celebration of the life and music of John Lennon starring look-and-sing-alike artist Tim Piper. Just Imagine intertwines John Lennon's songs with the stories behind them to create a unique and electrifying multimedia concert experience.

Tim Piper distinguishing himself as the preeminent John Lennon with roles in the CBS production The Linda McCartney Story, E! Channel's production of the John Lennon Story, Beatle Wives, and as the singing voice of John Lennon for the NBC TV Movie of the Week, In His Life: The John Lennon Story.