About this show

Kristina Lebedeva moved to the United States from Russia in 2000 to earn a doctorate in philosophy. As her academic work continues to explore the intersections of ethics, trauma, social justice, and disability, Kristina's fiction and autobiographical essays address such themes as mourning, violence, suffering, survival, and memory. Kristina is currently working as a language instructor, splitting her free time between writing, theater, and digital art.