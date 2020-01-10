About this show

Is This a Thing? is a storytelling show, produced by Jake Cowan, Damian Raszewski, and Suzy Kahn Weinberg, that features new and experienced writers and tellers of true personal tales in a welcoming and nurturing space. Since 2014, our theme-inspired monthly show happens in the warm embrace of a Northside neighborhood pub. The stories all benefit from a super-helpful and supportive workshop for the performers and producers to listen to each other and share ideas. Is this a thing? Yes. Yes it is. The Jan. 10 performance features Catherine Gibbons, Lou Greenwald, Wendy Mages, Caroline Hemphill, Veronica Vidal, and Suzy Kahn Weinberg. The Jan. 24 performance features Nicole Costello, Jake Cowan, Greg Ledger, Claire Muller, and Lupe Nunez.