This Chicago-based company, founded in 1976 by actress and producer Jackie Taylor, uses theater and educational outreach programs in an effort to eradicate racism and its damaging effects on society. In addition to original productions, its outreach initiates include Plays With a Purpose, a series of interactive musicals designed to teach students positive life lessons, the Black Playwrights Initiative, which helps develop the skills of local African-American dramatists, and Summer Job Training for Youth, which provides inner-city teens with eight weeks of training that will enable them to have a career in technical theater.