About this show

The Chicago Jazz Orchestra returns to its successful Holiday Concert format by featuring the music of Ella Fitzgerald, sung by Dee Alexander, and the music of Ray Charles, sung by Devin Thompson. Last year the CJO with Dee presented the first live performance of the complete holiday album, Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas. This year the CJO and Dee will perform Ella's Holiday material, and also be joined by Devin Thompson, who will sing selections from Ray Charles acclaimed holiday album, Ray Charles: The Spirit of Christmas.