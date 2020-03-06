About this show

Live Nation presents Brendan Schaub's 50 Shades of Brown Tour! Brendan Schaub is a stand-up comic and podcast host who currently cohosts two hit podcasts: The Fighter and the Kid alongside Mad TV's very own Bryan Callen, and The King and the Sting in collaboration with his good friend and stand-up comic Theo Von. In addition to his successful career in comedy, Schaub is also on Bravo's Play by Play, E!'s After Party, Showtime's Below the Belt, Comedy Central's 7th season of This Is Not Happening, and Joe Rogan's Fight Companion podcast.