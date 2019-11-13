About this show

Once upon a time on a bitter winter's night, a young, selfish and vain prince finds a beggar woman asking for shelter. Disgusted by her appearance, he sends her away. The old woman transforms into a magical enchantress who places a curse upon the prince to appear as hideous on the outside as he is on the inside. Given a magical rose, he must learn to love and find love in return before the last petal drops, or he is doomed to remain a beast forever. But who could ever learn to love a beast?