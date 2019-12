About this show

Greg Warren, most recently seen on Late Night With Seth Meyers, The Late Late Show and Comedy Central Presents, has built a strong fan base with an act inspired by his Midwestern upbringing. His CDs, Running Out of Time (Septenber 2013) and One Star Wonder (June 2009) hit No. 3 and No. 6, respectively, in iTunes Top Comedy Albums. An honest mix of self-deprecation, frustration, and an arsenal of lifelike characters highlight Greg's colorful perspective.