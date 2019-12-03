About this show

We all know the story of the outcast toys and how they were rescued from their island by a certain famous reindeer (may he rest in peace). But what became of the outcast toys when they came back to America? They became huge celebrities, of course! Now, years later, they return to the island to compete in a series of challenges where they must sing, model, design fashion, outwit/outplay/outlast and bake cakes, and of course, dance for their lives, all to prove that they are America's Best. And you, the audience, actually determine the results with your vote, meaning every night can be a whole new show!