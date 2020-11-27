About this show

The Ruth Page Center for the Arts is proud to share a new, behind the scenes view of the beloved holiday tradition and the longest-running "The Nutcracker" in Chicago's history. This online documentary shares archival film footage, interviews with distinguished guest artists, and commentary from the creative forces that have brought this famous Holiday production to millions of people since 1965.

Viewing is available from Friday, Nov. 27 through Thursday, Dec. 31. Tickets are $20 and are available now on Ruth Page's website.