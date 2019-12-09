About this show

The ever-dependable Mary Bennet is growing tired of her role as dutiful middle sister in the face of her siblings' romantic escapades. When the family visits for Christmas, an unexpected guest sparks Mary's hopes for independence, an intellectual match — and possibly even love? Spend the holiday season with your favorite Pride and Prejudice characters, as they gather at Pemberley, the stately home of Mr. and Mrs. Darcy! This charmingly imagined sequel to Jane Austen's masterwork will delight Austen aficionados and new-comers alike —just the kind of experience multiple generations can enjoy together!