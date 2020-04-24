About this show

Grammy-winning saxophonist Tom Scott is a renowned composer, arranger, producer, music director, and educator. Scott's 33 solo recordings have earned him three Grammy awards. His career as a guest artist spans over 500 recordings with the likes of Barbara Streisand, Quincy Jones, Thelonious Monk, Frank Sinatra, Aretha Franklin, the Blues Brothers, Aerosmith, and many more!

In addition to composing film and TV scores, Scott's massive body of work includes soundtracks for Taxi Driver, The Jerk, Sea of Love, Toy Story, and A Star Is Born, to name a few. His list of achievements as a composer goes on and on! He conducts master classes in woodwinds, arranging & film composing, and is currently on the faculty of the New York University Summer Jazz program.

Scott will be joined in concert by the Georgia State University Jazz Band, under the direction of Dr. Gordon Vernick, head of Jazz Studies. The Georgia State Jazz Band has played with the likes of Nicholas Payton, Jimmy Heath, Joe Lovano, Slide Hampton, and Paquito D'Rivera, among others.