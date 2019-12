About this show

"All the world's a stage . . ." We invite you to join us on another trip into Shakespeare's enchanted woods. . . where Rosalind disguises herself as a man as Orlando litters the woods with love notes praising her beauty and virtue. Will the two lovers be united? Will Orlando survive the wrestling match? Will you have a great time? Here's a hint: in June there's no better place to be than in Shakespeare's woods at The Shakespeare Tavern.