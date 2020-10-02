About this show

DramaTech Theatre presents: 45 Plays for 45 Presidents Written by Karen Weinberg, Chloe Johnston, Genevra Gallo-Bayiates, Sean Benjamin, Andy Bayiates Directed by Melissa Foulger Performed online via livestream ••• THE STORY: 45 Plays for 45 Presidents is exactly what it sounds like, but every turn it takes is entirely unexpected. In each of these espresso shots of American history, a member of the flexible ensemble dons the star-spangled coat of the presidency and the group explores a surprising aspect of that administration. The short plays run on a spectrum from elections to impeachments, from personal stories to political battles, and from funny to tragic. Whether it's a comedy roast of Thomas Jefferson, a nuanced monologue about social upheaval during the Johnson administration, or a mini-musical about George Bush Sr., you're never going to know what's coming next. A unique, thought-provoking, and wildly entertaining evening of theatre.