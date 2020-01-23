About this show

Premiering in January is Cuban-American playwright Michael Leon's The Cubans, the raw, funny, and moving story of Cuban-American family struggling to understand each other and where they fit in. When Christy returns home to Miami for a family celebration, she clashes with her overbearing mother Martica over her life choices and family expectations — until a life-shattering event threatens to destroy the family's very foundation. The Cubans will be directed by Victoria Collado, director of the immersive Cuban drama The Amparo Experience.