About this show

Experience the incomparable two-time Tony Award winner Patti LuPone in a livestream concert event from New York's Shubert Virtual Studios featuring a cabaret of Broadway showtunes, pop songs and personal stories from the life of a Broadway star! At-home audience members will be invited to email in questions to be answered during the livestream. Proceeds from this event will support Broward Center's Road to Recovery Campaign. Tickets are $30 per household including access to the livestream performance plus an additional 72-hours of on-demand viewing access to a video recording of the livestream, available one hour after the broadcast ends.