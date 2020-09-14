About this show

Will on the Hill 2020 is going digital—bringing Washington's favorite congressional performers to the screen with a witty script that skewers the unique political milieu of the nation's capital.

This joyous and bipartisan evening of the Bard's best take on power and politics raises money to support the theatre's arts education and engagement programs, which reach students and community members at home, at school, online, and in our theatres.

The performance will be available for viewing on a Pay-What-You-Will basis, allowing—for the first time ever—audiences nationwide to take part in the fun!