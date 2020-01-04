TheaterMania Logo
Life's too short for boring dates. Mentalist Brian Curry will read your thoughts, predict your future, and blow your mind. Simple.

"He's Washington, DC's most honest liar!" — Yelp

Brian Curry has a secret. He's a mind reader, a human behavior expert, and a liar. After reading your mind, he pulls back the curtain to show you some of the techniques used to be a good liar.

"Never has being lied to been so much fun." — DC Theatre Scene

Our lies often reveal more than the truth. This is a show that will keep you talking long after the curtain closes. Take the stress out of planning your night out and come get lied to.

Show Details

  • Running Time:1hr (0 intermissions)
  • Dates:Opening Night:
    Final Performance:
  • Location:
  • Ticket Office:7037252100