About this show

Bold, budding scientist Wendy Darling dreams of earning a Nobel Prize. When Peter Pan arrives at her bedroom window, she takes a leap and leaves finishing school behind, chasing adventure among the stars. Facing down fairies, mermaids, and the dastardly Captain Hook, Wendy, Peter, and their friends discover the power of standing up together for what's right. J.M. Barrie's classic Peter Pan is reimagined for a new generation of theatregoers by American Theatre's Most Produced Playwright of 2019 Lauren Gunderson (Silent Sky, Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley). With "brilliant theatrical flair" (American Theatre), STC associate artistic director Alan Paul (Camelot) directs this beloved tale of adventure and wonder, sure to delight adults and children alike this holiday season.

Featuring STC Affiliated Artist Tom Story as Smee.