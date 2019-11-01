About this show

In the summer of 1899, the newsboys of New York City took on two of the most powerful men in the country — Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst — and won. Inspired by true events, the Broadway smash hit is a testament to the power of standing up and speaking out. The Tony Award-winning musical features fan-favorites like "Carrying the Banner," "King of New York," and "Seize the Day." Newsies is "a winning, high-energy musical" (Entertainment Weekly) just in time for the holidays and perfect for the whole family.