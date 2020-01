About this show

After charming our audiences in 2019 with a unique take on the fairy tale Cinderella, Matthew Bourne brings his breakout international hit to the Kennedy Center for the first time! Retaining the iconic elements of the original production, Matthew Bourne and award-winning designers Lez Brotherston (set and costumes) and Paule Constable (lighting) have created an exciting reimagining of the classic New Adventures production.