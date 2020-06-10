About this show

Layla and Imran are both Muslim-American…and that's pretty much where the similarities end. The two authors — one a literature professor, the other a novelist — have wildly differing opinions on everything, from faith and politics, to relationships and cultural clichés. After some fiery verbal sparring, they manage to find common ground in the bedroom; but are these lovers coupling because of their mutual loathing, or in spite of it? Rehana Lew Mirza's highly anticipated off-Broadway debut finishes off our LOVE/HATE REP with smoldering sexual tension as it tests the limits of just how far we're willing to go to keep the fire burning.