About this show

Teenage sisters Ernestine and Ermina are adjusting to their new life in 1950s Brooklyn which is humming with the energy of the Civil Rights Movement. Their opinionated aunt's talk of revolutions leads their neighbors to believe they are communists. However, nothing compares to their biggest adjustment — their father's surprise marriage to a German woman just days after meeting her on the New York subway. Told through the eyes of 17-year-old Ernestine, Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynn Nottage's "entertaining production" (Chicago Theatre Review) is a tender, funny and ultimately empowering coming-of-age story.