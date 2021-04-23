About this show

The Cuban missile crisis, the Civil Rights Movement and the Cold War were just some of the most influential periods in U.S. history. What if you could relive those moments through the people and leaders who experienced them directly? Tony Award-nominated (Broadway's An American in Paris, Light in the Piazza) playwright Craig Lucas' provocative Power Play imagines conversations between figures from history, who were celebrated, controversial and unsung. These insider voices were responsible for influencing major decisions that are still shaping our country today.