About this show

Just announced! The original Broadway director of Next To Normal, Michael Greif, helms a star-studded cast featuring Tony Award winner Rachel Bay Jones (Dear Evan Hansen, Pippin) and Tony Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Shuffle Along) in the latest installment of our hit series Broadway Center Stage. The cast includes Maia Reficco (Encores!'s Evita, Nickelodeon Latin America's Kally's Mashup) as Natalie, Khamary Rose (BET's The Bobby Brown Story) as Gabe, Ben Levi Ross (Dear Evan Hansen) as Henry, and Michael Park (Dear Evan Hansen, Broadway Center Stage: Footloose) as Dr. Madden and Dr. Fine. Winner of three 2009 Tony Awards — including Best Original Score — and the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Next To Normal takes an unflinching look at a suburban family struggling with the effects of mental illness.