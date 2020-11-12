About this show

Decades ago, Anna Campbell shocked the theater world with her sensational and controversial work, Naked Wilson. Challenging the lack of female voices in August Wilson's 10-play Century Cycle, her interpretation proved to be revolutionary and dangerous. Returning to the United States after a self-imposed exile, Anna is to be honored with a performance of her seminal work at the National Black Theatre Festival. The trouble is, the producers have cast a younger and less-experienced actress in Anna's original role and now the two must find common ground in order to move forward with the show and with their own lives. Novelist and playwright Pearl Cleage's "crowd-pleasing" (Atlanta Journal Constitution) comedy is the ultimate showdown. Will Anna reclaim her fame or bow out gracefully for the next generation?