About this show

Frederick Douglass's own words power the soaring new melodies and original script from Grammy Award-winning songwriter Marcus Hummon and Charles Randolph-Wright. This daring and heart-stirring new work presents Douglass as a fierce abolitionist and distinguished orator featuring interactions with key figures including President Abraham Lincoln and Douglass's own wife, Anna Murray-Douglass, without whom his defiant escape from slavery would not have been possible. Filled with electrifying new songs including "What Does Freedom Look Like," "We Need a Fire," and "A More Perfect Union," this world premiere celebrates the enduring legacy of one of history's first freedom fighters.