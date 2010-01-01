About this show

The 2010 Glass House tour season begins in May and runs through November (closed Tuesdays).

This year's offerings include:

Glass House Standard Tour 90-minute guided tour | $30 per person Includes access to the interiors of the Glass House, Painting Gallery, Sculpture Gallery and da Monsta. Photography is not permitted on this tour.

Glass House Extended Tour Two-hour guided tour | $45 per person Includes access to the interiors of the Glass House, Painting Gallery, Sculpture Gallery and da Monsta. This tour allows photography and more time in each location.

Glass House Modern Friends Tour Two-hour guided tour | $100 per person Includes access to the interiors of the Glass House, Painting Gallery, Sculpture Gallery, da Monsta, Library, and behind-the-scenes access to the buildings and collections. Photography is allowed. Modern Friends also receive a membership to the National Trust for Historic Preservation and a 20% discount in the Glass House Shop with this tour. $50.00 of this ticket purchase is tax-deductible.

Glass House Twilight Tour Two-hour guided tour | $150 per person Includes access to the interiors of the Glass House, Painting Gallery, Sculpture Gallery, da Monsta, and Library Study, behind-the-scenes access to the buildings and collections, and views of the sight in the evening with seasonal lighting effects. Photography is allowed. $100.00 of this ticket purchase is tax-deductible.

Private Tour Two-hour tour | $250 donation per person Support the Glass House with a donation of $250 per person and enjoy a two-hour, personalized, behind-the-scenes tour experience of the Glass House site geared toward your specific interests. More information about this opportunity can be found by visiting the Private Tour page click here.

Private Tour + Four Seasons Dinner Two-hour tour + dinner | $400 donation per person Enjoy a pairing of two Modern Icons - the Glass House and the Four Seasons Restaurant with a private tour of the Glass House followed