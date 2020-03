About this show

Jay Gatsby, a self-made millionaire, passionately pursues the elusive Daisy Buchanan. Nick Carraway, a young newcomer to Long Island, is drawn into their world of obsession, greed, and danger. A beautifully crafted interpretation of the 1925 novel which defined the Jazz Age, Simon Levy's play captures the breathtaking glamour and decadent excess of the 1920s.