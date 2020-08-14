About this show

Have you ever wanted to sing along with a sea shanty? Or dive deep into a fox's den? Then come along on this whirlwind tour of New England's tallest tales! Along the way, you'll make Thomas Jefferson the world's largest wheel of cheese, sail the ocean with the legendary giant sailor Alfred Bulltop Stormalong, and meet a very fashionable bear by the name of Jenny Jenkins. Drawing from 300 years of stories, songs, and local history, there is sure to be something for everyone in this fun and interactive show!