About this show

The Man in Black is back! From the songbook of Johnny Cash comes this unique musical. The show follows a sort-of ages-of-man path from green country-boy idealism into the sloughs of a hard-living musician's disillusionment and on up to the mountains of spiritual redemption and the healing power of home and family. This musical contains 38 of Johnny Cash's classic hits — including "Country Boy," "A Thing Called Love," "Five Feet High and Rising," "Daddy Sang Bass," "Ring of Fire," "I Walk the Line," "I've Been Everywhere," "The Man in Black," and "Hurt" performed by a multitalented cast. Ring of Fire paints a musical portrait that is a foot-stompin', crowd-pleasin' salute to a unique musical legend!