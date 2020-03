About this show

A fence divides two backyards. An older white couple has lived for a long time on one side of the fence. On the other side, a young Latino couple has just moved in. Both couples are avid gardeners. One garden has lush grass and very symmetrical garden beds. The other is unkempt, natural, and organic. Gardens and cultures clash, turning friendly neighbors into feuding enemies in this hilarious new comedy of good intentions and bad manners.