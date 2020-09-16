About this show

Based on the Paramount Pictures film written by Bruce Joel Rubin.

A romantic stage adaptation of a modern classic film, Ghost: The Musical follows Sam and Molly, a young couple whose connection takes a shocking turn after Sam's untimely death. Trapped between two worlds, Sam refuses to leave Molly when he learns she is in grave danger. Desperate to communicate with her, he turns to a storefront psychic, Oda Mae Brown, who helps him protect Molly and avenge his death. A moving heartfelt love story with a beautiful score, including "Unchained Melody," that makes you want to hold on to your loved ones a little more tightly.