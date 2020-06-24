About this show

Every day, she works in a man's world. Every night, she dances through the universe that is her dream.

Dance like you've never danced before! Flashdance: The Musical tells the inspiring and unforgettable story of 18-year-old Alex, a welder by day and "flashdancer" by night, who dreams of becoming a professional dancer. When a romance complicates her ambitions, she harnesses it to drive her dreams. Based on the Paramount Pictures film, Flashdance boasts an iconic score and pop hits including "Maniac," "Gloria," "I Love Rock 'n' Roll", and the sensational title track "Flashdance…What a Feeling." Take your passion…and make it happen! Onstage for five weeks!