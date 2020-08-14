About this show

With a simple snip of the scissors, adventures unfold for a one-of-a-kind puppetry experience! Cardboard Explosion! brings five original stories to life using nothing but cardboard and the power of your imagination. In each story, audience members help puppeteer Brad Shur transform simple cardboard shapes into elaborate puppet characters right before your eyes.

Get ready to outsmart dragons, choose your own superpower, and train adorable animal sidekicks in this fun, energetic, participatory show. Recommended for ages 4 and up.