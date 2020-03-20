About this show

The headlines only tell a piece of Ferguson's story. This is the rest.

After the death of Michael Brown, The Ferguson Unrest shook the nation to its core and put a spotlight on the police brutality and discrimination that plague our institutions. Using extensive interviews she conducted herself, Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award winner Dael Orlandersmith created eight fictional characters to represent the broad spectrum of perspectives that continue to define and divide our country at large.

Discover why she's been called "one of the country's top talents for solo performance" (Time Out Chicago) as she embodies people from all sides of the controversy in this mesmerizing, fluidly poetic piece. Go on a gripping, emotional journey and see why The Chicago Tribune called it "palpably compassionate" and raved it "achieves a great beauty by bringing us together rather than driving us apart."