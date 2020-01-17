About this show

The Squirrels is a fiery look at race and class in America. Winter is on its way and the squirrels are growing restless. Mistrust is growing between the rich Gray Squirrels and the outcast Fox Squirrels. When a wily outsider gets in the mix, he ignites an epic animal kingdom soap opera teeming with rebel armies, dark conspiracies, and divided family loyalties. No squirrel will go unharmed in this deliciously demented dark comedy. Fans of last year's controversial, surprise hit, Hooded or Being Black for Dummies, will love this wicked examination of class, prejudice, and politics.

Content Advisory: Adult situation and violence