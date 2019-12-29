About this show

Ring in the New Year at the Aurora Fox with the newest offering from Kenny Moten and his friends!

Take to the Highway celebrates the prolific career of singer and songwriter James Taylor and his longtime collaborators Carole King and Carly Simon. Featuring dozens of J.T.'s Top 40 hits like "Carolina in My Mind," "Mexico," and "Fire and Rain," as well as chart toppers from Simon and King, including "I Feel the Earth Move," "It's Too Late," and "You're So Vain," an immersive set, live band, and four incredible singers bring the '70s folk-rock movement back to life.