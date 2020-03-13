About this show

For Peter Pan on Her 70th Birthday gives the Aurora Fox Arts Center an opportunity to speak to a large swath of our population grossly underrepresented on American stages — senior citizens and the family members who care for aging parents. In this stunning work by award-winning writer Sarah Ruhl, we meet Anne, for whom playing Peter Pan at her hometown children's theater is one of her fondest and most formative memories. Now, 50 years later, Neverland calls again, casting her and her siblings back to this faraway dreamscape where the refusal to grow up confronts the inevitability of growing old. For Peter Pan is a tale that flies in the face of time, as age comes for us all, while we search for a second chance at youth.

Content advisory: mild language