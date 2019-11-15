About this show

David Casiano brings Clarence Darrow "back to life" and delves into his life as a lawyer, social justice activist, and noted member of the American Civil Liberties Union. Darrow is most known for his defense of Leopold and Loeb and John T. Scopes in the Scopes "Monkey" Trial.

A one-man play in two acts based on Clarence Darrow for the Defense by Irving Stone, Attorney for the Damned a reminiscence of the unpopular cases in which the famous attorney was involved, the events of his personal life, and his opinions about contemporary events.