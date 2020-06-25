On June 25, Clock Tower Comedy will showcase one of most popular and critically acclaimed international comedy ensembles in the country, Baby Wants Candy. The celebrated improv show, with sell-out runs around the globe, rolls into Union Station for a customized, one-of-a-kind performance that will deliver a roller coaster ride of spontaneously choreographed numbers. It's unscripted, unguided, unpredictable … and unbelievably funny.
On Facebook and YouTube, Naz Perez, TV producer, podcaster and on-air personality (Rotten Tomatoes; Los Angeles Dodgers) will host.