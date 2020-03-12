About this show

Tori Scott is thrilled to make her San Francisco debut with her show, Tori Scott Is Pickled! With music ranging in genres from Judy Garland to Queen, Tori will take you on an irreverent musical journey through the ups and downs of life, love, and vodka.

Tori Scott is a New York-based singer, actress and comedian who currently has a residency at Joe's Pub at the Public Theater and has toured her solo shows internationally including London; Los Angeles; San Diego; Dallas; Boston; Provincetown, Massachusetts; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; and, most recently, the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland, where she was nominated for Best Cabaret. In addition to Joe's Pub, she has also been featured at 54 Below, the Laurie Beechman, the Metropolitan Room, and every gay bar in New York City.