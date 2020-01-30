About this show

Ditty Blaylock, the most prolific singer in gospel music history, is being honored by Gospel Music Network. All the stars are aligning to sing Ditty's songs on her TV special. But there is one glitch...a little hiccup. Ditty has promised a reunion of the Blaylock Sisters, her three adult daughters who were once national sensations — "little superstars for Jesus." Rachel, the oldest sister, who lives with Ditty, is furious when she finds out that her baby sister Bethany, an atheist and lesbian, and Abigail, her middle sister who has "anger issues" and is currently confined to a mental facility, are headed home. What the public is unaware of is that these complicated sisters have been estranged for over 25 years — and extreme past circumstances, including a husband left in a coma, have made reconciliation impossible. Once reunited, secrets are revealed, tempers flare, and family wounds are exposed. But…the show must go on!