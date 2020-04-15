About this show

FREE ONLINE! Parents, The Really Awesome Improv Show will be coming to you ONLINE, every Thursday for free! Must register to watch the show. 100% family friendly fun! THURSDAYS 11am Pacific 1pm Central 2pm Eastern

The Really Awesome Improv Show This comedy show is fun for all ages and features improv games that rely on audience suggestions and participation, very "Whose Line is it Anyway," but 100% family friendly, and voted "Best Kids' Comedy Show" by LA Magazine. There's a rotating cast so you'll see different faces and games each week! ●"Best Kids' Comedy Show" -LA Magazine ●"Highly recommended." -Patton Oswalt ●"Kids (and adults) will LOVE!" -Susan Yeagley ●"A most impressive, quick on their feet (and wit) troupe." -Tolucan Times ●"Skilled, energetic, and FUNNY!" -Goldstar

