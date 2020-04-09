About this show

Teens on Tour is a uniquely powerful production that brings real teens to the stage to confront serious topics facing their generation. Tackling topics such as bullying, violence, racism, and prejudice, The Center of the Universe takes audiences on a journey into the past, to gain new perspective on the present as stories from slavery and the Holocaust are woven with events inspired by today's headlines. The candid, postshow discussion with the young cast will leave you motivated with an unforgettable message about the value of human life.

*Features an all-youth cast and a post-show discussion.