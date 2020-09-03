About this show

Set in a dystopian future America in which the pandemic and social upheaval have gone on for 5,555 days, The Art of Facing Fear is a stark and moving social commentary on our current America. Originally created and produced in Brazil, where it is still running, The Art of Facing Fear also enjoyed an African/European run that ends in August, and is now passing the baton to this uniquely American version with new devised work.

Designed specifically for the new digital theatre, The Art of Facing Fear, is a wildly surreal and cathartic experience inspired by our current world situation. Our large and diverse cast joins the Brazilian version and the African/European version as part of an expansive international family of artists. Our cast is performing from California, New York, Oregon, Nevada, Georgia, and Alaska.

This show takes place in a digital space. Show link will be emailed half an hour before showtime.