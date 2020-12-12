About this show

Don't miss this return engagement of a show whose African/European iteration won Best Production and Best Ensemble in the Good [email protected] Festival out of Kolkota, India, and whose U.S. version has seven nominations in the Broadway World Los Angeles Awards.

Fiercely defiant, this production is an unflinching look at the "what if" of the rising authoritarianism and loneliness of the 21st century during COVID, and where it could lead 15 years into our future. The Art of Facing Fear, is a one-hour virtual play designed specifically for the new digital theatre and inspired by our current world situation.

"...[includes] one of the most provocative and theatrically confrontational moments I have ever witnessed, both in a theater as well as on-screen...brilliant theatrical production...asking us how we fit in while thinking about how we can, or will, move on together when the time is right to do so...presented by talented artists on the cusp of artistic greatness." - Broadway World