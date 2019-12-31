About this show

You're invited to kick off your New Year's Eve with Spencer Day, Bay Area favorite and No. 1 Billboard jazz/pop singer and songwriter who has been seen everywhere from Lincoln Center to the Hollywood Bowl.

Featuring a high-energy evening of pop standards, original songs, surprise musical guests, and Spencer's dazzling jazz quartet, Swinging in the New Year is the perfect way to kick off your New Year's Eve events.

One of the most acclaimed young artists creating witty and sophisticated pop songs in the tradition of the classic American writers, his first video collaboration with the viral sensation Postmodern Jukebox — a new take on the Panic! at the Disco hit "High Hopes" — was posted this spring and is approaching one million views on YouTube.

Sure to be a sell-out event, secure your seats to one of San Francisco's most admired artists for a night of swinging hits.