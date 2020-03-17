About this show

Adapted by Emma Rice (Kneehigh's Brief Encounter and The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk) from the French-Belgian film Les Émotifs Anonymes, this new musical is a treat for all the senses. Angélique makes beautiful chocolates, carefully infused with all the emotion that seems to overwhelm her in daily life. Jean-René runs a chocolate factory that is running out of steam. Both seek help from the usual sources: Jean-René favors self-help tapes, and Angélique joins a support group. Filled with all the joy and pain it takes to survive and love in the modern world, Romantics Anonymous is a tale that will lift any heart.